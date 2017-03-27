Kim's body is still at HKL: Subra
Putra Jaya: Kim Jong-nam's body is still at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine , Kuala Lumpur Hospital , said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam. He said the body of the half brother of the North Korean leader would remain under the responsibility of his ministry, until further advice from the Prime Minister's Department and the Foreign Ministry.
