Kim's body is still at HKL: Subra

Kim's body is still at HKL: Subra

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Daily Express

Putra Jaya: Kim Jong-nam's body is still at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine , Kuala Lumpur Hospital , said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam. He said the body of the half brother of the North Korean leader would remain under the responsibility of his ministry, until further advice from the Prime Minister's Department and the Foreign Ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 13 hr fingers mcgurke 81
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 29
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb '17 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb '17 Now_What- 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,900,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC