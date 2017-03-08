Kim Jong-nam death: Malaysian UN workers leave North Korea
Two UN workers who were among 11 Malaysians banned from leaving North Korea have flown out of the country, the UN says. North Korea and Malaysia on Tuesday banned each other's citizens from leaving, in a row over the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother.
