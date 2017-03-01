kim jong nam death china reaction north korea un assassination vx
Kim Jong-nam, who was murdered last month, had lived in China for years and some speculated that he was under Beijing's protection. When he died, China moved troops to its border with North Korea and slashed imports of Kim's coal a big source of his income.
