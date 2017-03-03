Jong-nam murder: Cops issue arrest wa...

Jong-nam murder: Cops issue arrest warrant for Air Koryo employee

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman has issued a warrant of arrest for an employee of North Korean airline Air Koryo to assist in the investigation into Kim Jong-nam's murder. Khalid also confirmed that a letter requesting the cooperation of North Korean embassy second secretary Hyon Kwan-song has been sent through Wisma Putra and delivered to the embassy.

Chicago, IL

