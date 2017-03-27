John McCain Called Kim Jong Un a 'Cra...

John McCain Called Kim Jong Un a 'Crazy Fat Kid' and North Korea Is Pissed

When John McCain went on MSNBC last week and called North Korean leader Kim Jong-n a "crazy fat kid," he may not have known it, but he was essentially declaring war. So says the Foreign Ministry in Pyongyang , where jibes about Kim's jowls are not tolerated.

