Japan's Role in the Korean Peninsula

South Korea and Japan signed a pact to share military intelligence, improving their bilateral security relationship. Japan continues to enhance its security and defense capabilities to expand their participation and leadership role in addressing the North Korean threat.

Chicago, IL

