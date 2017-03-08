Japan, US conduct navy drill in East China Sea as - warning' to North Korea
The Japanese and US navies are conducting joint exercises in the East China Sea as tension intensifies in the region following North Korea's missile tests , local media reported on Friday. The two sides launched the drill earlier this week, involving Japanese destroyers and a US Navy carrier strike group, the Sankei Shimbun daily and Kyodo News said, quoting unnamed Japanese and US government sources.
