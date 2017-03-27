Japan ruling party urges government t...

Japan ruling party urges government to acquire capability to hit enemy bases

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Hiroshi Imazu, , Chairman of Research Commission on Security of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party submits a proposal on missile defense to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe flanked by former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, , head of LDP panel, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2017. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to Hiroshi Imazu , Chairman of Research Commission on Security of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party , and former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera , head of LDP panel on security policy, after a proposal on missile defense was submitted to Abe at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Tue fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb '17 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb '17 Now_What- 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,579 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC