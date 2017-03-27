Japan ruling party urges government to acquire capability to hit enemy bases
Hiroshi Imazu, , Chairman of Research Commission on Security of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party submits a proposal on missile defense to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe flanked by former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, , head of LDP panel, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2017. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to Hiroshi Imazu , Chairman of Research Commission on Security of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party , and former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera , head of LDP panel on security policy, after a proposal on missile defense was submitted to Abe at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2017.
Read more at Reuters.
