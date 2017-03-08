Human rights in North Korea top priority
A call to firmly assign responsibility for gross human rights violations in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea will be made by the UN Special Rapporteur, TomA s Ojea Quintana, when he presents the first report to the Human Rights Council since his appointment in June 2016. The report* will be discussed amid increasing political tensions between the DPRK and its neighbours after the authorities in Pyongyang resumed nuclear tests and missile launches using ballistic technology.
