How unusual would it be for South Korea to arrest its deposed...
Police tighten security and gather around the home of former President Park Geun-hye in Seoul on March 27. Police tighten security and gather around the home of former President Park Geun-hye in Seoul on March 27. For decades, South Korean leaders such as ousted former President Park Geun-hye and those in their orbits have endured criminal inquiries, embarrassing scandals, even prison time. Since the mid-1990s, two former leaders received lengthy prison sentences.
