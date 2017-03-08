Han Kwang-Song to become first North ...

Han Kwang-Song to become first North Korean to play in Italy's Serie A

Han Kwang-Song could become the first North Korean to play in Serie A after signing for Cagliari. Han, who is also Cagliari's first Asian player, has been signed to the youth squad after a successful trial.

Chicago, IL

