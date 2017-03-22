Four dead including police officer an...

Four dead including police officer and assailant in London attack -police

20 hrs ago

Four people, including the attacker and a police officer, died in Wednesday's terrorism incident at the British parliament, police said. "Four people have died.

Chicago, IL

