File image of the Punggye-ri test sit...

File image of the Punggye-ri test site in North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Satellite imagery shows that up to 100 people have assembled at the main administrative area of North Korea's nuclear test site, a gathering not seen since January 2013, a month before Pyongyang conducted its third nuclear test , a US institute monitoring the country said on Wednesday. The development is the latest in a series of signs that North Korea may be preparing to conduct a sixth nuclear test and comes as US lawmakers passed a set of bipartisan measures to step up pressure on the North against its development of ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Tue fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb '17 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb '17 Now_What- 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC