File image of the Punggye-ri test site in North Korea. Photo: Reuters
Satellite imagery shows that up to 100 people have assembled at the main administrative area of North Korea's nuclear test site, a gathering not seen since January 2013, a month before Pyongyang conducted its third nuclear test , a US institute monitoring the country said on Wednesday. The development is the latest in a series of signs that North Korea may be preparing to conduct a sixth nuclear test and comes as US lawmakers passed a set of bipartisan measures to step up pressure on the North against its development of ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.
