DPRK's latest ballistic missile and engine test raises risk of...
Home A News A World News A DPRK's latest ballistic missile and engine test raises risk of regional arms race - UN Security Council New York, Mar 24 : The United Nations Security Council on Thursday strongly condemned the ballistic missile launch and a ballistic missile engine test conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea this week in flagrant and provocative defiance of a number of Council resolutions expressly forbidding such activities. The launch and engine test are in grave violation of DPRKs international obligations under [numerous] UN Security Council resolutions, said the 15-member Security Council in a statement on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|50
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|36
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb '17
|Now_What-
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC