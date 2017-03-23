Home A News A World News A DPRK's latest ballistic missile and engine test raises risk of regional arms race - UN Security Council New York, Mar 24 : The United Nations Security Council on Thursday strongly condemned the ballistic missile launch and a ballistic missile engine test conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea this week in flagrant and provocative defiance of a number of Council resolutions expressly forbidding such activities. The launch and engine test are in grave violation of DPRKs international obligations under [numerous] UN Security Council resolutions, said the 15-member Security Council in a statement on Thursday.

