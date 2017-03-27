DPRK capital, northeast China city op...

DPRK capital, northeast China city open charter flight

Next Story Prev Story
Read more: The Daily Millbury

The capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Pyongyang and northeast China's city of Dandong Tuesday opened a twice weekly charter flight. About 50 passengers, mostly Chinese tourists and businessmen, flew in here on an Air Koriyo plane from Dandong to the warm welcome of Pyongyang International Airport staff.

Chicago, IL

