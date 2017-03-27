DPRK capital, northeast China city open charter flight
The capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Pyongyang and northeast China's city of Dandong Tuesday opened a twice weekly charter flight. About 50 passengers, mostly Chinese tourists and businessmen, flew in here on an Air Koriyo plane from Dandong to the warm welcome of Pyongyang International Airport staff.
