Don't compare PBRS to North Korea

Don't compare PBRS to North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah said those who compare the Barisan Nasional component's leadership to the North Korean Workers' Party - where power is passed down from life presidential father to son and unanimously endorsed by all party leaders and members - are off the mark. The parallels to the North Korea regime stem from the fact that there appears a similar father-son pattern in the party's ascendancy with Arthur Kurup now in the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Tue fingers mcgurke 67
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 24
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb '17 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb '17 Now_What- 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,943,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC