Death by Anti-Aircraft Guns: Seoul Says North Korea Executed Five Security Officials
North Korea executed five senior security officials for making false reports that enraged the communist country's leader Kim Jung Un, according to South Korean lawmakers. According to two lawmakers briefed by South Korea's National Intelligence Service , the five security officials were working under the command of the recently terminated state security chief Kim Won Hong.
