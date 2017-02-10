Canadian imprisoned in North Korea me...

Canadian imprisoned in North Korea meets Swedish ambassador

In this file image made from July 30, 2015, video, Canadian Hyeon Soo Lim speaks in Pyongyang, North Korea. Swedish Ambassador Torkel Stiernlof said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, the Canadian pastor serving a life sentence in North Korea has been allowed to meet with the ambassador in Pyongyang and telephone his family.

