Brazil woman rescued after being imprisoned for 16 years
'You failed your wife, you failed your children': Husband weeps as he gets five years in prison for killing spouse in crash after driving his car into a canal while drunk and high as the two had sex 'Watch my lips - NO': Vladimir Putin angrily denies claims Russia interfered in U.S. elections - and says claims are 'lies' for 'domestic political agendas' 'How is it nepotism?' Former Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller defends Ivanka's unpaid job as former ethics official says it makes the US look like a 'monarchy' Trump set to sign law that will let companies view and sell your entire internet and app history: President plans to repeal Obama's broadband policies in attack on privacy FBI director James Comey 'wanted to reveal Russian meddling months before the election but was talked out of it by the Obama administration' The thirteen choir members killed in horror Texas crash: Victims ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Tue
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|26
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb '17
|Now_What-
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC