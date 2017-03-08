As North Korea missile threat grows, ...

As North Korea missile threat grows, Japan lawmakers argue for first strike options

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Rattled by North Korean military advances, influential Japanese lawmakers are pushing harder for Japan to develop the ability to strike preemptively at the missile facilities of its nuclear-armed neighbor. Japan has so far avoided taking the controversial and costly step of acquiring bombers or weapons such as cruise missiles with enough range to strike other countries, relying instead on its U.S. ally to take the fight to its enemies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb 21 Now_What- 5
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
News Trump handling of security information at Mar-a... Feb 16 BUMBLING TRUMP 1
News 5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ... Feb 14 PoliciaFederal 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,362 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC