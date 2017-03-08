A security researcher says North Kore...

A security researcher says North Korean tech is making 'amazing' leaps forward

How do you hack the software and hardware of one of the most secretive and oppressive regimes in the world? Florian Grunow is a security researcher at ERNW who studies devices and software coming out of North Korea as a side project. In an interview with Business Insider, Grunow described North Korean technology as "jailed down" and difficult to break into.

Chicago, IL

