A federal watchdog wants to know how Trump spends his weekends at...

A U.S. government watchdog has agreed to review how classified information is kept secure at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the agency said on Monday, after Democratic lawmakers raised concerns about the issue last month. The Government Accountability Office's review will examine whether Secret Service agents subject Mar-a-Lago guests to any security screening, and evaluate the expenses incurred by government employees who travel with Trump to Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter the agency sent the lawmakers on Friday.

Chicago, IL

