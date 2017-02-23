What poison could have killed Kim's b...

What poison could have killed Kim's brother?

15 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, collapsed shortly after two women shoved a cloth in his face and died before reaching a hospital. But what toxin could have acted so fast? Pierre Champy, a chemist at the French National Centre for Scientific Research, examines how the murder could have been carried out.

