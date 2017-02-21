What is VX nerve agent, and what coul...

What is VX nerve agent, and what could North Korea do with it?

VX, the nerve agent said by Malaysian police to have killled Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, is a highly toxic substance that can lead to death within minutes. Nerve agents are the most toxic and fast-acting substances known in chemical warfare and, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , VX is the most potent of all of them, including Sarin, which was developed in Germany in 1938 as a pesticide.

