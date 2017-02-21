What is VX nerve agent, and what could North Korea do with it?
VX, the nerve agent said by Malaysian police to have killled Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, is a highly toxic substance that can lead to death within minutes. Nerve agents are the most toxic and fast-acting substances known in chemical warfare and, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , VX is the most potent of all of them, including Sarin, which was developed in Germany in 1938 as a pesticide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb 21
|Now_What-
|5
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Trump handling of security information at Mar-a...
|Feb 16
|BUMBLING TRUMP
|1
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ...
|Feb 14
|PoliciaFederal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC