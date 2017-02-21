What is VX nerve agent, and what could North Korea do with it?

VX, the nerve agent said by Malaysian police to have killled Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, is a highly toxic substance that can lead to death within minutes. Nerve agents are the most toxic and fast-acting substances known in chemical warfare and, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , VX is the most potent of all of them, including Sarin, which was developed in Germany in 1938 as a pesticide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.