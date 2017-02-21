VX Nerve Agent in North Korean's Murder: How Does It Work?

Traces of the lethal chemical, smeared on Kim Jong-nam's face at a Malaysian airport, can penetrate skin and kill fast The lethal nerve agent VX has been revealed to be the murder weapon used to kill Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The victim was attacked from behind at Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia by two female assailants who smeared his face with a cloth.

