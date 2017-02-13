UN Security Council condemns North Korea missile launch
Water levels have reportedly started to fall at the Oroville Dam, where officials ordered nearly 200,000 people to evacuate to safer ground, as the ... -- In the wake of North Korea's most recent ballistic missile test, the Pentagon is strongly condemning the North Korean program as "a clear grave threat to our n... Water-level changes from 2002 to 2015 were examined in wells screened in the High Plains aquifer within the Republican River Basin and the results are now available in a new ... Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley announced Monday the addition of Bob Elliott to the Husker football coaching staff.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ...
|9 min
|Trump Tanking
|23
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|2 hr
|Secure border at ...
|10
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|16 hr
|James
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|BIKSU
|1,140
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Phart Like This
|69
