UN search list for S. Koreans abducted by N. Korea growing: expert group
The United Nations' working group on enforced disappearances said Friday that its search list for South Koreans believed to have been abducted by North Korea has been growing. At a press conference in Seoul, the international panel said the reclusive country remains steadfastly unresponsive to requests for information to determine the fate of such people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Phart Like This
|69
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Jan 26
|BIKSU
|1,139
|Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His...
|Jan 24
|not worth the dri...
|1
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|Jan 17
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan 11
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC