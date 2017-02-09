UN designates N. Korea as one of 12 forgotten crises countries needing help
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs designated North Korea as one of 12 regions on its forgotten crises to remember list, calling for global humanitarian assistance, the office's website showed Friday. "Today more than 128 million people in 33 countries need humanitarian aid to survive, a figure not seen since the second world war," the OCHA said, announcing the list in a posting earlier this week.
