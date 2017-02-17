U.S. urges China to use 'all tools' to moderate North Korea's behaviour

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged China to do all it could to moderate North Korea's destabilising behaviour after Sunday's ballistic missile test by Pyongyang, Tillerson's spokesman Mark Toner said. Tillerson made the comments during his first meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bonn, Germany.

