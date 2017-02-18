U.S. Policy on North Korea `Not Working,' Chinese Official Says
The U.S. policy of maintaining sanctions and military pressure on North Korea while refusing to talk to the country isn't working and will only make matters worse, a Chinese official said Saturday, venting Beijing's impatience with the stalemate over its isolated neighbor. "China just keeps on telling you this is not working, although we're going along with you," Fu Ying, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee of China's legislature and was a vice foreign minister until 2013, said at the Munich Security Conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Sat
|Ronald
|2
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Sat
|c oak
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|George
|1,145
|Trump handling of security information at Mar-a...
|Feb 16
|BUMBLING TRUMP
|1
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ...
|Feb 14
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC