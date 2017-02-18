U.S. Policy on North Korea `Not Working,' Chinese Official Says

The U.S. policy of maintaining sanctions and military pressure on North Korea while refusing to talk to the country isn't working and will only make matters worse, a Chinese official said Saturday, venting Beijing's impatience with the stalemate over its isolated neighbor. "China just keeps on telling you this is not working, although we're going along with you," Fu Ying, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee of China's legislature and was a vice foreign minister until 2013, said at the Munich Security Conference.

