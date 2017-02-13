U.S. Condemns North Korean Ballistic ...

U.S. Condemns North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

The United States strongly condemns North Korea's weekend ballistic missile launch and its other recent attempts and will take all necessary measures to deter and defeat threats to U.S. and ally territories and citizens, Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ... 9 min Trump Tanking 23
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... 2 hr Secure border at ... 10
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... 16 hr James 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Sun BIKSU 1,140
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12) Jan 27 Phart Like This 69
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,695 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC