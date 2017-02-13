U.S. Condemns North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch
The United States strongly condemns North Korea's weekend ballistic missile launch and its other recent attempts and will take all necessary measures to deter and defeat threats to U.S. and ally territories and citizens, Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ...
|9 min
|Trump Tanking
|23
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|2 hr
|Secure border at ...
|10
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|16 hr
|James
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|BIKSU
|1,140
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Phart Like This
|69
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC