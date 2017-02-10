Two women charged with murder over de...

Two women charged with murder over death of Kim Jong-nam at Malaysia airport

Two women accused of smearing deadly VX nerve agent on Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, have been charged with murder amid high security in a Kuala Lumpur court. Indonesian Siti Aisyah,25 and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, were not asked to plea on the charge which carries a mandatory death sentence if convicted.

