Two women charged with murder over death of Kim Jong-nam at Malaysia airport

Two women accused of smearing deadly VX nerve agent on Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, have been charged with murder amid high security in a Kuala Lumpur court. Indonesian Siti Aisyah,25 and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, were not asked to plea on the charge which carries a mandatory death sentence if convicted.

