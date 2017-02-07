Tsvangirai to take Mugabe deputy to court
Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is expected to take legal action against deputy president Phelekezela Mphoko, who claimed during a television broadcast that the former prime minister was involved in the atrocities of the 1980s. The leader of the Movement for Democratic Change was also accused by Mphoko of attempting to assassinate liberation icon Joshua Nkomo during the disturbances.
