Trump's trials: Iran and North Korea

As the General Michael Flynn's political star sets amidst continued controversy, the Trump administration is facing its first foreign policy tests less than a month after the inauguration. Unsurprisingly, the two actors who are actively testing President Trump's resolve come straight from George W. Bush's "axis of evil": Iran and North Korea, two of America's most implacable adversaries.

