The world's 'most sophisticated nerve agent' was used to kill the brother of North Korea's leader

The nerve agent that was used to kill Kim Jong-nam, brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, is among the most deadly chemical weapons developed. According to Malaysian investigators, two female suspects coated their hands with the liquid toxin and wiped it on Kim Jong-nam's face as he waited for a flight home to Macau.

Chicago, IL

