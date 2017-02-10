The 'terrifying' new-age arms race

AUTONOMOUS robots with the ability to make life or death decisions and snuff out the enemy could very soon be a common feature of warfare, as a new-age arms race between world powers heats up. Harnessing artificial intelligence - and weaponising it for the battlefield and to gain advantage in cyber warfare - has the US, Chinese, Russian and other governments furiously working away to gain the edge over their global counterparts.

