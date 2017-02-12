The Latest: UN Security Council to meet on North Korea
People watch a TV screen in Tokyo showing a live broadcast from Florida of a news conference by U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a missile launch by North Korea, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in what would be its first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to Trump, who stood with the Japanese leader as Abe called the move "absolutely intolerable."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|4 hr
|James
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|BIKSU
|1,140
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Phart Like This
|69
|Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His...
|Jan 24
|not worth the dri...
|1
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|Jan 17
|Fcvk tRump
|21
