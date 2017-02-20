The Latest: Malaysia PM defends probe...

The Latest: Malaysia PM defends probe into N. Koreana s death

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - The Latest on the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother, Kim Jong Nam : Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak is defending his country's investigation into the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother in the face of criticism by Pyongyang's ambassador. Najib told reporters Monday that he has "absolute confidence" that police and doctors have been "very objective" in their work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... 17 min Now_What- 3
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Sat c oak 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 17 George 1,145
News Trump handling of security information at Mar-a... Feb 16 BUMBLING TRUMP 1
News 5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ... Feb 14 PoliciaFederal 2
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Feb 14 Mikey 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC