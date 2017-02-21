The Despotic Dynasty: A Family Tree O...

The Despotic Dynasty: A Family Tree Of North Korea's Kim Clan

Current Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un is suspected to have ordered the murder of his estranged older half-brother, who died en route to the hospital after two women held what police believe to be a poison-soaked rag over his face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. It is unclear if there was a direct motive for the 45-year-old's assassination, as he never expressed any desire to overthrow his younger sibling.

