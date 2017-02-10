The Canadians leave town, just before...

The Canadians leave town, just before a tornado of turmoil hits Washington

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has assured his U.S. counterpart over the phone that there might be 10,000 problems that land on his White House desk - and Canada won't be among them. Trudeau had barely left Washington and the cheer of a drama-free day was swiftly overshadowed by an incoming storm of palace intrigue, back-stabbing, leaks, international incidents and a spying scandal that rocked Donald Trump's White House.

Chicago, IL

