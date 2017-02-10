Suspect Arrested In Death Of N. Korean Dictator's Half-Brother
Malaysian authorities say they have detained a woman in the suspicious death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam. Kim, who was in his mid-forties, was the eldest of former dictator Kim Jong Il's children.
