Suspect arrested in death of Kim Jong Un's half-brother

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Kim Jong Un's half-brother, Malaysian police said. Earlier, South Korea's intelligence committee said two Asian women were suspected of murdering Kim Jong Nam, who died soon after being attacked at the same airport.

