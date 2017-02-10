Suspect arrested in death of Kim Jong Un's half-brother
A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Kim Jong Un's half-brother, Malaysian police said. Earlier, South Korea's intelligence committee said two Asian women were suspected of murdering Kim Jong Nam, who died soon after being attacked at the same airport.
