Spotlight: Drawn-out political unrest divides S. Koreans over presidential impeachment
A long-drawn-out political unrest in South Korea has been dividing people on the streets, with separate mass rallies held in Seoul on recent weekends to permanently oust or reinstate President Park Geun-hye, who was impeached in the parliament on Dec. 9. Hundreds of thousands of ordinary citizens packed the Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday night to participate in the 15th candlelit rally. The square is just about one km away from the presidential Blue House where President Park is awaiting the constitutional court's ruling on the impeachment motion.
