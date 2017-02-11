Spotlight: Drawn-out political unrest...

Spotlight: Drawn-out political unrest divides S. Koreans over presidential impeachment

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A long-drawn-out political unrest in South Korea has been dividing people on the streets, with separate mass rallies held in Seoul on recent weekends to permanently oust or reinstate President Park Geun-hye, who was impeached in the parliament on Dec. 9. Hundreds of thousands of ordinary citizens packed the Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday night to participate in the 15th candlelit rally. The square is just about one km away from the presidential Blue House where President Park is awaiting the constitutional court's ruling on the impeachment motion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12) Jan 27 Phart Like This 69
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Jan 26 BIKSU 1,139
News Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His... Jan 24 not worth the dri... 1
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia Jan 17 Fcvk tRump 21
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan '17 Fundie Concernd B... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,523 • Total comments across all topics: 278,765,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC