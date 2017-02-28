Senior North Korea envoy visits Beiji...

Senior North Korea envoy visits Beijing after China coal ban - Kyodo

Ri Kil-song's visit to the Chinese capital is the first reported visit by a Pyongyang official since Ri Su-yong, a member of North Korea's ruling party politburo and the country's top diplomat, last visited Beijing in June. A senior North Korean diplomat arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for talks in the first such high-level visit since June past year, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported, after China halted coal imports from the impoverished nation under U.N. sanctions.

