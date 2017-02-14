Security Council strongly condemns No...

Security Council strongly condemns North Korea missile test

15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The U.N. Security Council strongly condemned North Korea late Monday over its latest ballistic missile launches and warned of "further significant measures" if Pyongyang doesn't stop nuclear and missile testing. A council statement agreed to by all 15 members followed strong condemnation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the latest launch and U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to deal with North Korea "very strongly."

Chicago, IL

