Relative Locations of the October 2006 and May 2009 DPRK Announced...

Waveform data recorded at seven of the International Monitoring System seismometer arrays are used to measure the relative times of teleseismic P signals with three methods: analyst picks, and two methods that make full use of the capabilities of seismometer arrays, the cross correlation of array beams and the average of channel-by-channel cross correlations. These times are used to estimate the relative locations of the 9 October 2006 and 25 May 2009 Democratic People's Republic of Korea announced underground nuclear tests.

