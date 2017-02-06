Regulator to prioritize financial risk control in 2017
South Korea's state financial watchdog said Tuesday its priority this year is to reinforce readiness to cope with US interest rate increases, the possible impact from North Korean nuclear threats and other emergency situations. The Financial Supervisory Service will immediately shift to a 24-hour emergency response mode if necessary and put "contingency plans" into operation.
