Poverty-stricken North Koreans ride in trucks fuelled by corn cobs...
The ancient vehicles - not seen in the West since World War II - use burners fuelled by charcoal and even corn cobs soaked in old oil. They are rarely stopped for checks because they produce huge clouds of stinking, acrid smoke as they move around, according to insiders in the secretive communist state.
