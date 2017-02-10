Police Will Issue Statement On Authen...

Police Will Issue Statement On Authenticity Of Dead North Korean's Passport - Immigration Chief

The police will issue a statement on the authenticity of the passport belonging to a North Korean man who died at a Malaysian airport yesterday, said Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali. He said the Immigration authorities were helping the police in the probe as it was not a Malaysian passport.

Chicago, IL

