Police name four North Koreans 'on th...

Police name four North Koreans 'on the run after organising hit that killed Kim Jong-nam'

17 hrs ago

An international manhunt is under way for four North Koreans wanted in connection with the assassination of Kim Jong-un 's brother, police said today. Detectives named Ri Ji Hyon, 33, Hong So Hac, 34, O Jong Gil, 55, and Ri Jae Nam, 57, as suspects in the plot to kill Kim Jong-nam .

Chicago, IL

